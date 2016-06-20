Fire safety tips to help you avoid fire danger as hot weather picks up

Yakima, WA - The Summer season officially starts June 20th 2016, and as temperatures heat up fire danger goes up local firefighters are sharing some tips that we can all use to help prevent fires this summer.

So far this year, there have already been some brush fires in our area, some that were sparked by something as small as a rock hitting a lawn mower tractor, that is why East Valley Fire Department says the most important thing we can do is to be aware of our surroundings.

"Make sure that the wind isn't blowing, if you're going to do any outdoor burning make sure you have a tractor or a line around area you want to burn, a water truck or some sort of hose with nozzle to where you can actually put the fire out if it gets out of control," said Lt. Ryan Evers, with East Valley Fire Department.

For any outdoor fire it is always good to have water and a shovel handy.

For fire in brush it is good to create a fire line, by just creating a dirt line around your fire with your shovel, that will help keep the fire in the confined area.

For a campsite fire, whether it be stacks of wood or a fire in a pit, it is important to make sure you douse the fire in water and with a shovel, turn over the coals or wood to make sure the entire is completely out.

Otherwise, if winds pick up later in the day, lingering embers can get picked up and start up a fire.

Other things to keep in mind, remember to follow whatever burn regulations apply to the area you live in, or are visiting, make sure you have the proper burn permits for any outdoor burning. For more details on outdoor burning, click here.

These tips are to help you avoid fires, but accidents do happen, so if a fire does happen and gets out of control, do not try to put it out on your own, and call your local fire department.