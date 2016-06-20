City of Kennewick budget survey available online

KENNEWICK, WA - Once every two years the City of Kennewick sets a new budget. That time is coming up and city leaders want to know what you think first. A quick online survey is set up to make it easy. It begins by asking whether you live and/or work in Kennewick, then asks your opinion on things like increasing or decreasing allocated funds for things like streets, police and fire services.



Customers Service and Public Relations Manager Eveyln Lusignan said there is one things that tends to come up fairly often.

"Sometimes citizens say I really hate the chip sealing that you do and there are alternatives that are better but they do cost more. So this is a chance for people to say you know that is a priority," said Lusignan.



She said city leaders really do look forward to the survey results to help them figure out the city's budget. Several workshops are scheduled and a final budget is expected to be adopted in November.



Take the survey here.