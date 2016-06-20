Southridge High School community recovering after two students die in one week

KENNEWICK, WA. -- We have very sad news to tell you about Monday. Over the weekend, a Southridge High School student committed suicide, the second student to do so in a week.

Suicide is a very sensitive subject. We want to first say, if you are feeling depressed or need someone to talk to, there are resources available to help you. You can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-talk (8255).

In the last week, two students at Southridge High School killed themselves. Out of respect for the grieving, we will not mention their names.

Monday, 6 counselors were at the school to talk to students who were having trouble dealing with the recent deaths.

As a parent, it can be difficult to talk to your child about suicide. We sat down with a supervisor from Lourdes Counseling Center. He said even a casual conversation with your son or daughter can help.

"An open conversation maybe using the words "we" so that you're creating some kind of togetherness that we can handle this together," Cameron Fordmeir said. "And not asking open ended questions which is yes or no. More how are you feeling? How are things working? What's bothering you?"

Some signs to look out for if you're worried about your child is a sudden drop in grades, a loss of interest in activities or a change in behavior.

If you or someone you know needs help, please speak up. You can call the Benton-Franklin Crisis Response at 783-0500 or go to the Youth Suicide Prevention Program website at yspp.org.

