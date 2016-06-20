A vehicle was stolen from Yakima residents in Spokane over the weekend

Jesse Ingram's girlfriend's vehicle was stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning out of the Motel 6 parking lot in Spokane.

YAKIMA, Wash.--- A couple from Yakima is trying to get their car and everything inside it back, after it was stolen from a Motel 6 parking lot in Spokane over the weekend. Some of the stolen items have already been recovered, thanks to social media.

It started with a disc golf tournament in Spokane and the fun ended when Jesse Ingram and his girlfriend woke up to find their car missing



"Disbelief. I was like, did you move the car?" Jesse Ingram said. "And she was kind of shocked."



In the car were two disc golf baskets and dozens of customized Frisbee



"These discs here, they were fund raisers for our upcoming tournaments," Ingram said.

They were surprised they got these ones back.

"Disc golf is a pretty tight knit community up there," Ingram said. "There's a lot of people, lot of websites up there and they spread the word."

Leaving two Spokane disc golfers to find the baskets and some of the discs.

"Him and his friend saw our baskets on sale on a site called offer up," Ingram said.

The two golfers confronted the seller and retrieved the items, bringing them back to Ingram and his girlfriend.

"It made us feel great," Ingram said. "Kind of restored our faith in humanity."

But they are still searching for the stolen vehicle.

"No suspects right now," Spokane PIO Teresa Fuller said.



However, the odds may be in their favor.



"We actually recover about 80 percent of our stolen vehicles in Spokane," Fuller said.



It is an ongoing investigation. If you see a 2012 Mazda6 with the license plate A-R-R 3-0-9-6, contact the Spokane Police Department right away.





