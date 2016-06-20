Zillah brush fire burns 1,300 acres of land

ZILLAH, WA - The fire started around 12 this afternoon in North Zillah near East Houghton Road. Ken Robillard, Yakima County Fire District #5 Captain said the fire started as a controlled slash burn and then spread to dry brush and then moved uphill quickly do to a 10 mph wind.

"Because it was burning up slope we took each flank and just tried to pinch it off at the top and luckily we had a helicopter here to help," said Robillard.

Around 50 firefighters responded, including firefighters from the Upper Valley, Wapato, Sunnyside and Yakima County Fire Districts #4 and #5. The fire happened on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management and Robillard said that it burned 1,300 acres of land.

The fire was 100% contained earlier this evening around 6:30 and The Bureau of Land Management will be in charge of the mop up.