Monday's summer solstice moon a rare event

NBC RIGHT NOW - Monday night, people may have witnessed something that has not happened in decades.

A full moon shined in the sky on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It is something that has not happened since the Summer of Love in 1967. According to the website EarthSky.org, it likely won't happen again until 2062.

In addition, Monday's full moon is also known as the Strawberry Moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it was called the Strawberry Moon "because the Algonquin tribes knew it as a signal to gather ripening fruit."