Man caught in Kennewick allegedly photographing a woman in a cha - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man caught in Kennewick allegedly photographing a woman in a changing room

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for information on a man who used his cell phone to photograph a woman in a changing room. It happened at Plato's Closet. 

Police say they have received at least one tip regarding the dark-skinned man in a bright colored shirt and a camouflage hat. The investigation is ongoing. 

If you recognize him or have any other information, contact police. 

Crime Stoppers: (509) 586-TIPS or (509) 222-TIPS 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures