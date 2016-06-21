Zambrano family "deeply disappointed" by DOJ decision to not charge Pasco officers

PASCO, WA. -- The family of Antonio Zambrano issued a statement through their attorney after hearing the Department of Justice will not charge the three officers involved in the February 10th, 2015 of Antonio Zambrano.

In the statement, Antonio's mother, Agapita Montes, said "Where is justice for my son?”

A civil trial is set for May 8th, 2017.

FULL STATEMENT:

---------------------------------

Zambrano Family Deeply Disappointed

The parents of Antonio Zambrano Montes, who was shot to death by Pasco police, are deeply disappointed in the U.S. Attorney’s decision to not file criminal charges against the police officers involved. Zambrano’s mother Agapita Montes Rivera stated: “Videos clearly show police firing many shots at Antonio, wounding him in his right arm and chest as he tried to run away. When he then turned to surrender, they shot him to death. Where is justice for my son?”

Seattle attorney Charles Herrmann who represents Zambrano’s parents in a civil suit filed in federal court reacted to the U.S. Attorney’s decision: “We respectfully disagree. There can be no doubt whatsoever that these officers intended to kill Antonio; the evidence is beyond sufficient; it is conclusive. Intent to kill is certainly a “bad purpose,” unless the officers’ resort to lethal force was justified. The answer to that question rests on whether Antonio posed a serious threat of death or grievous bodily harm to the officers or the public when the police decided to execute Antonio. The evidence is such that a jury could well conclude—beyond a reasonable doubt—that Antonio posed no such threat and that the killing was in reckless disregard of his rights as he attempted to surrender. That is what federal criminal law requires.”

Herrmann continued: “The burden of proof in a civil case is significantly different than a criminal trial. First, the proof need not be beyond a reasonable doubt. A mere preponderance of the evidence is sufficient. Plus, rather than focusing on the mindset of the police, the question is whether the police officers' actions were objectively reasonable in light of facts and circumstances confronting them, without regard to their underlying intent or motivation.

The Zambrano family deserve their day in court. And they shall have it. Our civil trial is now set for May 8, 2017.”

HERRMANN SCHOLBE

Charles J Herrmann

Charles Herrmann

Attorney at Law