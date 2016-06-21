KSD wins 2016 Golden Achievement Award for their levy campaign

KENNEWICK, WA – The Kennewick School District has received the 2016 Golden Achievement Award from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). The distinction was awarded for the 2016 School Levy Campaign: “Why’s the School Levy a BIG Deal?”

The public information campaign focused on the importance of a school levy and what the levy pays for. The campaign incorporated a variety of communication strategies and included social media, video and direct-mail to reach voters.

The February 9 election received 65.9 percent yes votes, one of the highest passing rates of a levy in recent years.

NSPRA’s Golden Achievement award is one of the highest honors a nomination can receive. Kennewick’s winning entry will be on display at NSPRA’s national seminar in Chicago, IL. In August.

A list of all the national award winners may be found here.

To watch the “Why’s the School Levy a BIG Deal?” video, click here.