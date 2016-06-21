Yakima Arts Commission taking applications for Windows Alive Project

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Arts Commission is taking applications from the art community for the downtown Yakima Windows Alive project.

The deadline to apply is July 11th and the winners will be picked at the end of July.

All types of art are welcome.

The winning projects will be on display in storefront windows downtown.

Six will be picked for fall and winter - and another six will be displayed next spring and summer.

To fill out an application and submit your artwork, click here.