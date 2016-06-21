Bullwinkle's hunter goes to trial in August

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.--- Remember Bullwinkle? Not the cartoon character, but the famous Bull Elk of Kittitas that was recently killed by a hunter. Today was the preliminary hearing for hunter, Tod Reichert. Reichert is accused of shooting the elk in a restricted area where hunting branch-antler elk, like Bullwinkle, is not allowed. During the hearing, Reichert's attorney insisted that a hunting partner of Reichert's obtained permission for them to hunt Bullwinkle from state wildlife officials. However, the judge stated that Reichert, himself, did not attempt to get permission and thus, he is still at fault.

"I believe, to tell you the truth, that this is a case of miscommunication and we believe that Mr. Reichert didn't do anything wrong," Reichert's attorney said today after the hearing.

Though the attorney tried to sway him, the judge stuck to his guns on the condition that reichert cannot hunt or fish any wildlife or big game for the time being. This was worrisome for Reichert as he does not want to miss out on any hunting season. However, the Judge set the trial date early so that this trial will be over before the season is in full swing.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated. The next court appearance will be July 26, followed by his trial in August.

