Families in Shady Acres may be forced to move

Dozens of people may have to leave Shady Acres in search for a new place to call home.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.--- Dozens of families might have to pack up and leave their homes. The owners of shady brook mobile home park are looking to sell their lot to Kittitas County.

"I feel worried because, not just me, but all of us here, all the persons who live here," Shady Acres resident, Carlos Huitron said. "We're worried about what's happening."

Because Carlos says it is like a family here in Shady Acres.

"We're just one big group," Huitron said.

One big group that might have to move their home.

Liliana Ibarra is a young girl who has lived here for nine years and says she is very sad that her and her family might have to move away. So Lily and other members of shady acres decided to plant a tree, hoping they will be able to stay and watch it grow.

"Some people wrote notes to it and so I wrote a note that said I hope I will see you all the time and I hope you will grow big and strong," Ibarra said.



The county says if they do decide to purchase this lot, they'll make sure families, like Lily's, are taken care of the right way. But trusting that promise is easier said than done for these residents.



"To not be afraid, that everything is going to be okay," Huitron said. "But how can we not be afraid?"

They will continue to battle the board, in hopes of watching this park become a little shadier.

"This place is called shady acres so it's going to be shady right here," Ibarra said in reference to the tree she helped plant.



