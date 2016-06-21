Fire destroys mobile home along Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fire destroys mobile home along Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - A fire Tuesday evening destroyed a mobile home in Kennewick.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. on the 4800 Block of West Clearwater Avenue at the Columbia Mobile Village mobile home park.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the mobile home, and an investigation is underway into a cause.

