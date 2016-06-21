Welding torch at construction site starts brush fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters say a small brush fire today in Kennewick started from a welding torch at a construction site.

About 5 acres burned in the area of South Sherman Street and West Hildebrand Boulevard around 2 p.m.

Tuesday. Crews had the fire completely contained within a half hour of the initial call.

Firefighters tell us it could be a busy summer for them.

"It's extremely dry, we're going to have some hot temperatures this week and obviously going through the rest of the summer so we have to be very careful when we're doing these kinds of activities, construction work, cutting, welding, anything with a spark or an open flame because it will take off fast as we saw this afternoon," says Chief Neil Hines with the Kennewick Fire Department.

Crews say the fire could have grown much larger if there had been strong winds. Firefighters say fire season is already here, and with warmer temperatures on the way, they expect to see more fires just like this one.