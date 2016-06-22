Pit bull ban review gets shut down

YAKIMA, WA - It is an end of discussion for the pit bull ban in Yakima, well at least for now. At Tuesday nights city council meeting it was decided that there would be no further discussion on the pit bull ban.

Many community members came out to share there thoughts on the ban and a majority of the people who spoke at the meeting expressed that it should be lifted. Council member Carmen Mendez made a motion to have the ban sent to the public safety committee for review, but the motion failed three to four with Mendez, Kathy Coffey and Mayor Avina Gutierrez being in the minority.

"It is disappointing because we do not even get the opportunity to review a 30 year old ordinance and that was my plea to the council," said Mendez.

Council members who voted against sated they were concerned that an increased population of the bread would lead to more stray pit bulls and possibly attacks. Council members also said that the high amount of stray animals in the city should also be looked into.

Even though it was shut down Mendez said she will bring the review to the public safety committee herself, not as part of the council, but as a member of the committee in hopes of getting back on the agenda.

