Yakima's homeless residents to get housing vouchers

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima officials have approved the use of nearly $300,000 in federal funds to provide housing for dozens of homeless people living in an encampment in the city's downtown.

The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments approved the funds Monday to provide housing vouchers for more than 30 homeless people. The residents of the encampment began living at the site last spring.



Officials say the one-year vouchers can be renewed next year because the federal funds are revolving.



A recently released survey shows that more than 80 percent of Yakima County's homeless population resides in the city of Yakima. The county's annual survey also says the number of people living in the county has dropped below 600 for the first time in the survey's 10-year history.

