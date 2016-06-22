Teens discover body near Columbia River in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department says two teenage boys discovered a body near the Columbia River on Tuesday.

Police say the boys discovered the 54-year-old man's body near the 600 block of E. Columbia Drive. Officers say the man had been in the area for about 12 to 16 hours. They say he looked like he had been homeless.

The Benton County Coroner said there were no signs of foul play and the man may have died from natural causes.

Police have not released the man's name. They are working to notify next of kin.