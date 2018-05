LACEY, Wash. (AP) - Thurston County authorities say three people are dead and one injured after an early morning shooting near Olympia.



A man called 911 just after 5 a.m. saying he was shot and three friends were dead.



Thurston County deputies say the bodies of two men and a woman were found inside a travel trailer behind a home near Lacey.



The victims have not been identified.



It was not immediately known who the shooter is or what prompted the slayings.