10-year-old boy in critical condition after hit by car in Pasco

UPDATE: Eunel's family tells us he had surgery on his hand Wednesday. He is moving his fingers, legs and one hand. Today, Doctors will continue to monitor his head injuries.

PASCO, WA. -- A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Pasco Tuesday night.

10-year-old Eunel Ramos-Gomez was crossing West Lewis Street on his bike near the corner of 15th Avenue. Two vehicles were driving Eastbound toward Gomez. The driver of a van in the inside lane saw him and stopped to let him cross.

But the driver of a sedan in the outside lane had their view blocked by the van and they didn't see Gomez in time before hitting him at about 30-miles-per hour.

Gomez wasn't wearing a helmet and was thrown violently to the ground. Emergency responders airlifted Gomez to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane

We spoke to Gomez's mother on the phone Thursday morning. She was very emotional and couldn't bring herself to be recorded but she did tell us that her son was in critical condition.

Pasco Police say accidents like this happen every once in a while and are very tragic. The preliminary investigation indicates no drugs or alcohol were involved and driver has not been found at fault for the accident.

"Once they get to the busier roads, especially if they're young, they're not experienced with all the traffic laws. It's important for parents to have discussions with their children, to be safe and to always wear a helmet," said Sgt. Pruñeda.

