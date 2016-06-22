Pendleton city attorney OKs marijuana sales ballot questions

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - City Attorney Nancy Kerns has given the OK for Pendleton to place three ballot questions regarding marijuana sales on the November ballot.



She initially advised against the approach, but changed her opinion after consulting with the League of Oregon Cities.



If the council follows through and approves the questions, voters would be asked whether to allow recreational marijuana sales and whether to repeal the city's prohibition of medical marijuana producers and dispensaries.



They would also be asked whether to assess a 3 percent tax on the revenue.



Though Pendleton voters would have the option to support medical over recreational, or vice versa, both must be approved for the city to collect any tax revenue. That includes its share of the state's 17 percent tax.