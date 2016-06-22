Yakima City Council meeting changes location for July 5th

YAKIMA, Wash.--- The Yakima Planning Commission's public hearing just happened Monday. There they discussed the proposed recommendations for potential marijuana facilities. This coming Monday, they will be finalizing these recommendations, then giving them to the city, who will decide what to do on July 5. They want to hear from you first, but the meeting wont be in council chambers this time. Due to many attending their last meeting, they are expecting even more at this next one. So, council members decided to move the next meeting to the convention center on North 8th Street to make sure there's room for all who want to attend. The City Council will then decide on the 1000 foot buffer, for anyone looking to open a marijuana business.

"If you're for or against the item, if you want to have your say, come to the council meeting and let your voice be heard," City Supervising Planner Jeff Peters said.

The planning commission says they made sure to take the public's opinion into their recommendations and assures everyone that the city will too.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as soon as we get them.