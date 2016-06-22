Darigold unveils multi-million dollar plant expansion

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Dairy giant Darigold unveiled its brand new multi-million dollar expansion to the public Wednesday morning. The expansion which took around two years to build was implemented in three phases.

The first Phase added new receiving bays to the facility making it easier for the 120 trucks that make their way through the plant. Milk separation and condensing capabilities were added to the expansion in the second phase. In the third and final phase a new state of the art dryer was added to help produce non-fat dry milk.

"We will be producing powder in a high care environment, which means that we will be able to enter into a higher value of nutritional applications," said Senior VP of Operations Scott Burleson.

The $97 million expansion has been fully functional since March of this year and has created 36 new jobs in Sunnyside. With the new addition Darigold is able to process more milk from farmers in the region.

"Which means we can process another three and a half million pounds of our high quality milk from our member owners, here locally," said Burleson.