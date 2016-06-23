Police: 'threat situation' at movie theater in Germany

BERLIN (AP) - Police say a man has been shot dead after entering a movie theater in southwestern Germany, with a possible weapon. They say no one else was injured in the incident.



Police spokesman Bernd Hochstaedter said authorities were told early Thursday afternoon that an armed man had entered the Kinopolis movie theater in the town of Viernheim and that shots apparently had been fired.



Hesse's interior minister, Peter Beuth, said it wasn't clear whether the weapon was real.



Hochstaedter said that the police deployment lasted around three hours.



He said: "We believe that there were no injured people, and that the people who were in the cinema with the perpetrator could be freed uninjured."

_________________________________________



PREVIOUS:



Police say there is a "threat situation" at a movie theater in a town in southwestern Germany which probably involves a weapon.



Police spokeswoman Christiane Kobus said she couldn't give further details of what was happening at the Kinopolis movie theater in the town of Viernheim.



She would not confirm unsourced German media reports that an armed man had entered the movie theater and fired at least one shot.