Volunteers invited to pack 325,000+ lunches for local struggling families

KENNEWICK, WA - Live music, food and hopefully hundreds of your neighbors and friends... sounds like a fun weekend, right? That's exactly what you'll find Saturday inside the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It's the first of what's planned to become an annual local event called Homes Without Hunger.



Organizers are inviting everyone to come out and pack 325,000 lunches. Once packed the lunches will go to Second Harvest and the Tri-Cities Food Bank to be handed out to local families.

Tri-Cities Food Bank Executive Director Bill Kitchen said even the organization struggles with periodic high food prices and Homes Without Hunger should help.



"This gives us the ability to span those valleys when we run into that problem. I'm very excited to have this available," said Kitchen.



"This is a really exciting event where the community will come together to prepare these read to eat meals that are going to be shelf-stable and provide a lot of nutrition to struggling families," said Jean Tucker of Second Harvest.



Homes Without Hunger is planned for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Tyson has donated thousands of dollars and has a competition going to pack some of those many lunches. Also, the Three Rivers Convention Center donated space to host the event.



EVENT DETAILS: https://www.facebook.com/events/1146952475347451/