Crews mopping up after two afternoon fires in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Two separate fires in kept Benton County fire crews busy Thursday afternoon. The first started around 4 p.m. along Interstate 82 at milepost 128, about 4 miles north on the interstate from the Oregon state line. That fire burned about 100 acres and shut down traffic along the westbound lanes of I-82 at times.

The second fire started just minutes after the first one in the area of Meals Road and Ayers Road. Firefighters say this area is popular for target shooting and that may be what started this fire. About 40 acres burned.