Local woman weighs in for national kickboxing fight

ST. LOUIS, MO- Pasco's Sarah Howell touched down in St. Louis on Monday for a Bellator Professional Kickboxing Fight against Keri Melendez. The fight is Friday and will be aired live on Spike TV.

On Thursday we talked with Howell and she told us, "the week has gone by so fast, I mean I just feel like all I've done since I got here is cut weight I've been in bed or the sauna the entire time I've been here I'm kind of sad it went so fast".

She ended up cutting her weight down to 120 pounds, her goal weight for the fight. The weigh in was live on YouTube on Thursday. When we asked her what her schedule is like after weigh in she told us she'll be eating and finding out when to be at the event center tomorrow. Howell also told us she performs better on a high fat diet and tries to avoid carb-loading.