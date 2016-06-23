Richland residents question yellow notices found on their front doors

RICHLAND, WA- Residents reached out to us after finding a yellow notice taped to their doors and mailboxes offering services to paint house numbers on the curbs.

The notice just asks for 25 dollars in an envelope for an unknown contractor. We talked with the Richland Police and they tell us it is not associated with the city and no one is currently licensed to do this either.

We talked with one resident who didn't get the notice but says it's something he's had before but it ended up being a real service. Richard Mumma told us, "when I lived in Horn Rapids we did receive a similar notice and the notice was requesting us to give permission to paint an address on the curb". He and a lot of his other neighbors paid for the service but he tells us there was an actual company and contact information provided on the slip, unlike the yellow one we took a look at.

Mumma told us, "I don't believe we would have given money or left an envelope without knowing who's doing it and where the money is going".

That is just what Richland Police are advising residents with this notice as well, not to give money to whoever is passing out the yellow slips of paper.