Nile-Cliffdell Fire Department getting new fire station

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Today marked the beginning of construction for a new fire department in the Nile and Cliffdell area. A groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station took place Thursday morning at 11. The new station will be located adjacent to the Jim Sprick Community Park in the upper valley and has been in the works since the 90s.

"That was our dream and none of us thought that we would be able to make that station a possibility," said Charlie Barr, Commissioner for Fire District #14.

For Nile-Cliffdell Fire District #14 and the community this dream has finally become a reality and it is all thanks to a $1 million community development grant.

"I cannot say enough, people put their lives on the line for us the last couple of years to make this happen and we are fortunate," said Steve Smith, Nile-Cliffdell Fire Department Chief.

The new station will be at least 6,000 square feet and is a major necessity for the fire department and their 20 volunteers.

"It will be great for our department, great for our firefighters we have been living out of a building that can no longer serve our needs," said Smith.

With the new facility also comes a training center which will be the first of its kind for the fire department. The center will be used to for both new and current firefighters of the department.

"We are going to have a real training facility hear which we have never had, it has always been a case of pulling out equipment and training inside a cold bay," said Barr.

Barr hopes that they can have the station built and ready to go by May of next year or June the latest.