Second suspect charged in death of Walla Walla couple

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - A second suspect has been charged in connection with last summer's slayings of a Walla Walla couple.



26-year-old Jose Alejandro Lozano faces two counts of first-degree murder for his role in the fatal shootings of Janette Rojas Balderas and her boyfriend, Jon Cody Cano. Another suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Quintero, is awaiting trial on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.



Authorities believe there was a third suspect involved in the crime, who has yet to be charged.



Officials say 34-year-old Rojas Balderas and 38-year-old Cano were in the front yard of the woman's home on Aug. 7, 2015 when Quintero and another suspect gunned them down. They say Lozano drove the shooters to and from the scene of the attack.

PREVIOUS: Double Homicide in Walla Walla Under Investigation