Family escapes early morning house fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department says a family escaped a house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters say flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at the home at 401 W. Bonneville St. They say the fire started in one room and spread.

The family made it out of the home safely. Crews say some family members suffered minor burns.

At this time, investigators believe a candle was left burning and caused the fire.