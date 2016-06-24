Closing up Carmelcorn Shop

KENNEWICK, WA - The Columbia Center mall opened way back in 1969. Now one of the original tenants will be closing its doors. Carmelcorn shop has been in the mall for 46 years. It's currently on its third owner, Erin Luckman. She said she was hoping to hit the golden 50 year anniversary but with the rising costs of business is having to close up Carmelcorn Shop.



"The customers have been wonderful. I've had some of them come in saying please do whatever you can to stay. It's unfortunate but it's just not in the cards right now," said Luckman.



Since the word has gotten out there has been a huge response, even a line out the business' door Friday. The store will officially close Monday night, June 27. Luckman said in her newfound free time, she'll likely be spending a lot of it with her grandkids.