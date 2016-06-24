BREAKING: Kennewick Police looking for suspect in Key Bank Robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a man who robbed the Key Bank on Canal Drive at gunpoint.

The suspect ran away and was last seen near Perfection Tire near the mall.

He is described as a male in his 60's with gray hair wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue and white striped shirt, tan jacket and dark pants.

If you see him or have any information call Kennewick Police at 628-0333.