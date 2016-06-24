Dick's Sporting Goods is open for business

UNION GAP, WA - Shoppers rejoice! a big name store meeting all of your sporting good needs is now open. Dick's Sporting Goods located at 2500 Rudkin Road in Union Gap kicked off its grand opening today.

Nearly 150 people were lined up at eight in the morning to celebrate the opening. The store is 50,000 square feet and has created 70 jobs in Union Gap. Kelly Cowin community marketing manager said the new location will fit in perfectly with the surrounding area.

"This area just has an extremely vibrant lifestyle, outdoors, a lot of youth sports, so we are really excited and I think that we are going to make a big splash here," said Cowin.

The grand opening festivities will continue through the weekend with gift card giveaways and an appearance by Seattle Seahawks cornerbak Jeremy Lane at noon.