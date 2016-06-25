PetSmart pups proving to be perfect companions

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Within the first two hours of the 'Secret Life of Pets Adoption Day' event at the Canal Drive PetSmart, about 20 pets already found new homes. However, this number is just a tiny portion of the animals that Kennewick's PetSmart helps every year.

"Last year alone we found homes for 767 pets here in our store in Kennewick," employee Patrick McKennon. "I'm really proud of that- it means a lot to everybody who has pets, and to find homes for pets who don't have homes yet, it's kind of a blessing."

While the animals were happy to see their new potential owners, no one was happier to see the animals than Megan Lee. Her son, Michael, battled hydrocephalus for years. The family wanted to find a calm dog for him and they found a perfect fit in Mystery.

"Wenatchee Humane Society said 'Well if you really do want a calm dog I have one for you,'" Megan told KNDU, "and as soon as we took him for a walk we knew. We knew immediately this is the dog for us."

Well, it looks like Mystery's new purpose is no mystery. It was easy to see that the Lee's couldn't wait to bring him home.

