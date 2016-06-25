Man shot in the chest while camping with his family

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- Early Saturday morning, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Rimrock Lake off of the South Tieton Rd regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies located a 31 year old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Yakima area hospital and was later released after the victim was treated and it was determined that the wound was not life threatening.

The investigation to this point suggests that the victim and his family had been camping at the camp site for several days and had not noted any suspicious behavior and had not been involved in conflict with other campers. Indications are that the victim and his family had gone to bed when they were awakened just prior to 0200 hours with the sound of nearby gunshots. The victim and other family members awoke and went outside of their sleeping accommodations to investigate when the victim was struck by gunfire from a nearby hillside and law enforcement was called.

Investigators at the scene checked the hillside and located multiple shell casings as well as a rifle that had been abandoned. The rifle had previously been reported stolen during a burglary in Yakima on June 16.

At this time there are no identified suspects and a motive for the shooting is not established. The victim lives in the Seattle area and was camping with his family for the weekend.

The investigation continues and information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.