FDA finds arsenic in juice at a Sunnyside facility

UPDATE: NBC Right Now was able to get a hold of Valley Processing Inc. President Mary Ann Bliesner on Monday and she said that she did not want to comment on the matter.

SUNNYSIDE, WA- The United States Food and Drug Administration warned Valley Processing Incorporated after finding arsenic in juice made at the facility. The FDA says it was inorganic arsenic in apple juice concentrate.

The batch of juice tested never made it out for consumption and has since been thrown out. They also criticized the the company for allegedly storing apples outside for months in open bins, which could allow mold to grow, according to the warning letter.

The FDA says inorganic arsenic is a toxic substance and can lead to cancer if someone is exposed to high levels.