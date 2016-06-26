Silver Alert: WSP looking for missing and endangered 79-year-old man

FEDERAL WAY, WA- Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert and are looking for a 79-year-old man.

On June 26, 2016 at 0730 Madrona Park Assisted Living staff noticed a fire door alarm activation. Area checks for who set it off were negative. At about 0830 a room check revealed Mr. Lee Harper Jr. was missing and attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. Mr. Harper is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. Mr. Harper has Dementia, needs medication to control seizures and does not know the area.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121 immediately.