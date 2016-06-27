Pasco Police looking for homeless man who may have started Sunday's brush fire

Crews eventually got the fire under control, allowing everyone to return to their homes a few hours later. No one was hurt and no homes were lost.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for a homeless man with white hair, wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. Witnesses saw that man start the fire and then run away.

If you know where he is or have any more information, please call (509) 545-3510.

PREVIOUS:

PASCO, WA- Pasco firefighters worked Sunday afternoon to contain a brush fire threatening nearby homes.

Pasco police say the blaze started just after 5 p.m. near 13th Lane and Washington Street. As crews worked around the fire, officers went door to door evacuating neighbors.

