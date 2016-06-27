Independence Day travel to break record - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Independence Day travel to break record

NEW YORK (AP) - A record 43 million Americans are expected to travel this Independence Day weekend, and AAA says most of them will be driving.
 
Lower gas prices, strong consumer confidence and a generally healthy domestic economy have led more families to take trips this summer.
 
AAA estimates that U.S. drivers have saved a total of about $20 billion on gasoline so far this year compared to the same period last year.

