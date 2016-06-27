Free event gives better understanding of how the environment affects our health

Yakima, WA - Environmental toxins can often cause immune, digestive, nervous system, and metabolic challenges for people. That is why Dr. Shanhong Lu, decided to bring an event to agriculturally based, Yakima Valley to help people understand some toxins that may be affecting their bodies.

The first hour will be a lecture, with Dr. Lu speaking on specific factors and toxins the Yakima Valley community is exposed to and how to combat and cleanse from the toxins in our bodies. Dr. Lu will give specific methods for detecting individual toxicant exposure, learn what we’re exposed to, from where, and methods of detecting and supporting the body in removing toxicants safely.

During the second part of the event, toxin screenings will be available (with a fee), that reads lead and other heavy metal levels in our bodies.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilkinson Corporation Building on 212 N. Naches Avenue, in Yakima. The event is free and open to the public.

Practicing medicine for 18 years, Dr. Lu specializes in Anti-Aging, Regenerative, and Integrative Medicine, including rhythmic bio-identical hormone replacement.

For more details on the event and other events similar to it, click here.