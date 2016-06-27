Franklin County adds accounting software to prevent fraud

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA. -- Franklin County is making major changes four years after one of the biggest government fraud cases in state history.

The new software is called OneSolutions and it's being used in Franklin County to help stop the county from falling victim to fraud ever again.

In 2012, then Public Works Director Dennis Huston plead guilty to embezzling $2.8 million from the county over the span of 22-years, saying he had gambling and cocaine addictions. Huston is currently serving out a 16-year sentence.

"You can click through and look at all the backup documents," Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said while scrolling through the software. "And they're all scanned in. It's paperless and it will save it for review for anybody at any level of the process."

This year, the Franklin County Auditor's Office implemented a $1.1 million software called OneSolutions.

"This system is not going to do everything for us," Beaton said. "It is modern day paper and pencils. But it's absolutely necessary for a culture that's trying to change and use processes that will not allow fraud to occur again, or at least minimize every opportunity to do it."

Beaton says the software will help tremendously, but it will take more than just a computer program to make sure the county doesn't fall victim to fraud again.

"This is absolutely critical for the people of Franklin County," Beaton said. "I mean we are home to the largest and longest fraud which just shouts from the mountain tops that the internal culture here at Franklin County was broken."

Beaton says the program currently operates with accounts payable. This Fall it will start working with their human resources payroll.

