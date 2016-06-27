Man stabs dog to death in Sun-Tides Mobile Home Park

YAKIMA, Wash.--- 63-year-old Gale Polley was arrested at his home around 4 p.m. today and is being charged with first degree animal cruelty and making a false statement. Originally, Polley told his neighbors him and his daughter were going to get rid of the dog by taking it to the humane society. However, it seemed that it was too late and Polley took care of it himself, stabbing the 6 month old Siberian Husky mix over five times. Neighbors say Polley left the dog in his house and was asking them for a shovel to bury him with.

Polley later brought the dead animal outside by the mailboxes and told neighbors he wanted to just throw it into the river. That's when Danny Parshal, a next door neighbor of Polley's, called the park's maintenance manager. The two of them called the sheriff's department and decided to take the animal to the Yakima Pet Emergency Service in hopes of helping it somehow.

But it was too far gone and the dog was pronounced dead. It was a very emotional time for Danny and all others who were involved.

"I feel good because if somebody will stab a dog to death then you better watch your backside," Polley's next door neighbor, Danny Parshal said after hearing Polley was arrested. "You know it takes a certain type of person, he didn't kill a dog, he murdered a dog."

Polley claimed the dog had run away and that he was hit by a car, but upon further investigation, witness statements and a veterinary confirmation, it was clear Polley took matters into his own hands, in an extremely inhumane way.

Polley's first court appearance will be tomorrow morning. We will keep you updated on this story as we gain information.