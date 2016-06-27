UPDATE: Standoff ends in Kennewick after nearly 4 hours

KENNEWICK, WA - Update: As of 6:00 p.m. the man in a standoff with police in Kennewick has now been taken into custody.

Police identify him as 29 year old Andres D. Gonzalez of Kennewick.

Police say when they arrived they found that Gonzalez had choked his sister, kept her from leaving the apartment and tried to start a fire inside.

They quickly rescued the sister and her three young children from the unit.

Police believed that Gonzalez had barricaded himself in one of the rooms inside the apartment and was armed with a knife.

Tri-City Regional SWAT arrived and took over the crime scene.

SWAT negotiators opened a dialog with Gonzalez and he finally gave himself up peacefully at about 6:00 p.m.

Gonzalez is now facing 2nd degree domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment and attempted arson charges.

The victim and her children were checked by paramedics and released.

________________

Previous Coverage:

Kennewick Police are working to get a man out of a unit of The Cedars Apartments in the 3400 block of W. 1st Place.

Police and Fire along with Tri-City SWAT are on scene negotiating with the man to come out.

Police say it started around 2 p.m. after a possible domestic dispute.

The man is threatening to set himself or the apartment on fire.

Officers have evacuated the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.