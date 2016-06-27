A kayaker is rescued from the Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash.--- A 29-year-old woman was saved from the Yakima river last night around 7 p.m. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Swift Water Rescue Team took an inflatable jet boat to rescue Amber Monroe, whose kayak had flipped over between the Irene Rinehart ponds and the boat launch on the Yakima river. The woman was in the water for about 45 minutes before the team was able to reach her and she is very lucky that she did not end up with any injuries.

"We encourage people to pay attention to the current river conditions and make sure that they're aware of their own skill set and the maneuverability of the water craft they're in," Deputy Sheriff Clayton Myers said.

The Sheriff says Amber Monroe is not the first of this season. They get about 3-4 rescues every weekend during the summer months. So if you are going out on the river this summer, have fun and be safe, but know your surroundings and the law.

