Washington Supreme Court justices stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Three Washington Supreme Court justices including the Chief Justice held a fundraiser today for their campaigns at Cowiche Canyon Kitchen in Yakima. The three justices who were in town were Justice Charlie Wiggins, Mary Yu and Chief Justice Barbara Madsen. Both Wiggins and Madsen are trying to get re-elected this year while Yu is looking to retain her position.

"I am the only one in this race who has experience as a trial court judge, so I think that people in Yakima should have confidence that I understand how the law is applied to ordinary people." said Yu.

Madsen was first elected in 1992 and since then she has served the Washington Supreme Court for many years and in 2009 she was unanimously elected as Chief Justice by her peers. Wiggins was elected in 2010 and has 40 years of experiences as an attorney. Yu was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2014 to serve a two-year term and is now looking to serve a full term.

To support and learn more about each candidate you can got their page.

Chief Justice Barbara Madsen: http://chiefjusticemadsen.org/

Justice Charlie Wiggins: http://www.justicecharliewiggins.com/

Justice Mary Yu: http://justicemaryyu.com/