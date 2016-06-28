Pasco man tased after attacking officers

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department says officers tased a man Monday night after he attacked them.

They say around 10 p.m. someone reported a man yelling in the area of 7th Ave. and A St. He was saying he was going to kill a woman.

When police got to the area, they found 32-year-old Salvador Morfin of Pasco. Officers tried confronting him but he became violent, punching three officers and biting one. Police then tased him.

After getting Morfin medical treatment, officers booked him into the Franklin County Jail. He is facing three counts of Assault in the 3rd Degree.

The officers who were attacked are doing okay.