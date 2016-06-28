WAKE UP YOUR PET: Fireworks on the Fourth of July

Taking your best friend along for the celebration is not always a good idea either, "If you know they are afraid, by forcing them into a situation where they are going to be afraid with more people around, strange smells, strange things.. That's not highl

TRI-CITIES, WA- We are less than a week away from celebrating Independence Day, which is usually a good time to get some quality family time in. However, it is not that way for all of our family members.

"Dogs are trying to function in a human world. So the thing about 4 Paws is that we speak K9. That is one of the languages we speak, we aren't as fluent in it but we understand what makes our dogs tick. We have a lot of learning theory that can help our people understand why our dogs act the way they do. Generally speaking, dogs are not trying to be naughty," explained Tracy Hill, the owner and trainer at 4 Paws Dog Works.

The Fourth of July may just be one night a year, but for your pet the effects can last much longer. "Well, they are loud, they're scary and that is why a lot of people will say their dogs are lost on the Fourth of July. Or their fence gets open somehow. Their dogs can be whodinis, if they are scared enough. I have seen a husky scale a ten foot chain link fence. If they want to get out they can, that is why we really recommend keeping your dogs inside on the Fourth of July. Especially if they tend to be runners, certain breeds tend to be runners," Hill explained.

Tracy Hill has been training dogs for a while but even she knows, every dog is a different. "One of the things I have tried is a product called a 'Thunder Shirt'. That basically wraps very tightly around the dog so that it makes them feel safe and comfortable. You can give dogs an over the counter herbal called 'Rescue Remedy', which has helped some dogs. For my girl, the Rescue Remedy, in her crate, lots of white noise and being calm really helps her," said Hill.

Training needs to be more specific to your dog's personality, even gauging their reactions during this time of year and rewarding good behavior can make small changes. "You can sit outside while the noises are happening. Try to feed treats to your dog. If they are really upset don't do that, because then they are getting rewarded for being upset that back chains into a behavior that you really don't want," Hill told NBC Right Now.

Taking your best friend along for the celebration is not always a good idea either, "If you know they are afraid, by forcing them into a situation where they are going to be afraid with more people around, strange smells, strange things.. That's not highly recommended. Some dogs don't care, but if you don't know, I wouldn't recommend taking them," Hill said.



