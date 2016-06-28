City of Kennewick firework ban reminder

A representative for the city of Kennewick says, "The public is encouraged to contact their local fire or police department to check the fireworks regulations within their community."

KENNEWICK, WA- The City of Kennewick and Kennewick Fire Department are reminding our community discharging and possessing fireworks is banned within city limits.

Fireworks will be the primary natural vegetation ignition sources over the next week. Disobeying this law can lead to criminal penalties, the maximum you could pay is $5,000.00 and up to one year in jail.

The city is asking you to refrain from using personal fireworks and instead enjoy the local family oriented fireworks displays.

