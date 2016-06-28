WA State AG says Volkswagen has agreed to pay after deceptive marketing

Ferguson and attorneys general of five other states co-led a multi-state coalition investigating the allegations against Volkswagen.

SEATTLE, WA- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Volkswagen has agreed to pay the state more than $28 million dollars over its deceptive marketing of "clean diesel" vehicles.

Ferguson says the agreement also includes restitution for consumers and billions in investments in clean technology development and environmental mitigation.

This settlement is believed to be the third largest consumer protection recovery in the state's history. Ferguson says Volkswagen pulled a bait and switch on Washington consumers and the agreement holds them accountable.

Tuesday's announcement is part of a series of state and federal agreements that will provide cash payments to affected consumers and require Volkswagen to buy back or modify certain VW and Audi 2.0-liter diesel vehicles. Ferguson and attorneys general of five other states co-led a multi-state coalition investigating the allegations against Volkswagen.