City of Yakima offers free bus rides to city pools

Yakima, WA - Summer is upon us, that means it's getting hot outside. The City of Yakima, is making it easier for people to cool off during the summer. Through the "Hop on the bus, jump in the pool" program, every adult and child admission to either of the city pools will get you two free tickets to ride the city bus.

Yakima Transit and Yakima Parks and Recreation have come together for the third year in a row, to make it easier for the community to use Franklin Pool and Lions Pool this summer. From now until August 30th, paying to swim in one of Yakima's two City-owned pools entitles the purchaser to a special Yakima Transit bus pass. Each pass is good for two tickets to ride Yakima Transit and that means free rides to the public pools all summer-long.

"We're particularly interested in kids and families having an easy way to get to the pools and this program perfectly fits that purpose, you get in for a reasonable cost, and you can get here and get back home for free, it doesn't get much easier than that," said Randy Beehler, Spokesperson for the City of Yakima.

Admission to the pools are: $3.75 for adults and $2 for kids.

For more on the program and bus schedules, click here.